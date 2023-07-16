Government launches Sanchar Saathi portal to combat mobile phone theft and protect personal data

Follow us on Image Source : SANCHAR SAATHI Sanchar Saathi portal empowers users to take action against mobile phone theft and data breaches

The government has introduced the Sanchar Saathi portal to address the issue of mobile phone theft and protect personal data. Losing a smartphone or having it stolen is a common occurrence, and the fear of potential data leakage is a major concern. In today's digital era, smartphones store a wealth of sensitive information, making it crucial to safeguard them from falling into the wrong hands. The Sanchar Saathi portal offers various services to prevent phone theft cases and ensure data security.

One of the key features of the Sanchar Saathi portal is the ability to block personal data stored on a lost or stolen smartphone, including net banking details, UPI IDs, and social media accounts like WhatsApp. Users can easily register a complaint through the portal and track the progress of their complaint online.

To file a complaint on the Sanchar Saathi portal, users need to have the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number of their lost device. Once on the website (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/), users should click on the "Citizen Centric Services" option on the homepage. From there, they can select the "Block Your Lost/Stolen Mobile" option and fill out the provided form. The form requires details such as the IMEI number, mobile number, model number of the smartphone, mobile purchase invoice, and information about the date, time, district, and state where the device was lost or stolen. Users are also required to attach a copy of the FIR (First Information Report) and provide personal information like name, email ID, and address. After submitting the form and selecting the disclaimer, the smartphone will be blocked.

In addition to lodging complaints, users can utilize the Sanchar Saathi portal to check the number of active SIM cards registered under their names. This feature adds an extra layer of security and helps users identify any unauthorized use of their personal information.

The Sanchar Saathi portal serves as an essential tool in tackling mobile phone theft and safeguarding personal data. By providing an easy and efficient way to register complaints and take necessary actions, the portal contributes to a safer digital environment for smartphone users in the country.

