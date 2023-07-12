OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: Quick Review

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

OnePlus recently launched the new Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds as an affordable alternative to the Nord Buds 2 in India. While lacking ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), the Buds 2r retains Bluetooth 5.3, 12.4mm drivers, AAC codec, and promises up to 38 hours of total playback. In this review, we will dive into the details to let you know about the new budget true wireless earbuds from the company.

Design

Starting with the design, the earbuds are housed in a round charging case that easily fits in your pocket- very much similar to the Nord Buds. The case comes with a matte finish which prevents the case from any fingerprint smudges, and the Deep Grey colour gives it a very subtle look. The compact and lightweight case measures 68.9×36.6×28.2mm and weighs 38.1g. The front of the case features a small LED indicator that glows in green, yellow, and red colours.

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Nord Buds 2r case and buds intact

Case

The Nord Buds 2r case sports a curved design and includes a USB Type-C port at the back. However, there is no setup button available. The earbuds themselves have a plastic build with a matte finish, ensuring they do not attract fingerprints. Each earbud features microphones at the top and bottom.

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Nord Buds 2r case

Weight

Weighing around 4.3 grams, the earbuds are slightly lighter than the Buds 2. They come with a comfortable in-ear design and include medium-sized ear tips pre-installed. Additional large or small ear tips are included in the package. It is worth noting that the Buds 2r lacks an optical sensor for wear detection, requiring users to rely on the touch interface for play or pause commands.

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Nord Buds 2r

Water Resistance

Overall, the headset offers good build quality and a secure fit, making it suitable for outdoor activities without the fear of them falling out easily. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, allowing them to withstand splashes or light rain. However, they are not suitable for swimming. The case does not have an IP rating.

Pairing and Bluetooth details

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r supports Bluetooth 5.3 with AAC audio codec. Pairing the earbuds with OnePlus devices (6 or later) is a seamless process. Simply enable Bluetooth on the OnePlus phone, open the charging case near the phone, and follow the prompts. This pairing method also works with ColorOS-based phones, such as OPPO and realme.

For non-OnePlus phones or other Bluetooth devices, since the case lacks a pairing button, users must simultaneously hold the touch-sensitive area on both earbuds to enter pairing mode. Once in pairing mode, select "OnePlus Nord Buds 2r" on the device. During testing on the OnePlus Nord 3 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro, there were no issues with pairing or disconnections.

Volume controller

The Buds 2r does not have volume control options, similar to the first Nord Buds and the Nord Buds 2. However, users can customize the controls from the settings menu on OnePlus or other ColorOS-based phones.

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Nord Buds 2r comes with an easy fit

Sound Quality

OnePlus is known for the quality when it comes to Nord Buds, and the new Buds 2r is certainly very good, equal to its predecessor. The Buds 2r certainly lacks the ANC mode which was great in the Buds 2, but it is workable and is certainly clear and crisp. I loved the comfort and the quality- as the music listening experience (in high bass) has been a great experience.

Compatible App

Other phone users can use the HeyMelody app which supports both- Android and iOS. The app gives you the flexibility to customize the controls. The app also offers various equalizer settings such as Balanced, Bold, and Bass, along with a custom equalizer option. Additionally, if the phone supports Dolby Atmos, it can be utilized with the earbuds.

Find My Earbuds feature

For compatible OnePlus or ColorOS phones, there is a camera control option and the Find My Earbuds feature can be used to locate the earbuds when they are connected to the phone.

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Nord Buds 2r is available at Rs 2,999

Verdict

Overall, the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2r offers a compelling package of features and performance for budget-conscious consumers. Although lacking ANC, the earbuds deliver a comfortable fit, reliable connectivity, and customization options, making them a noteworthy choice in the budget true wireless earbuds market. Available at Rs 2,999, the new TWS earbuds stand strong to compete with boAt, Noise, Mivi and more players, which are delivering similar or better earbuds at the same price point.

