Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung's new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G coming to India: All you need to know

Samsung has revealed its plans to introduce a new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G later this month. According to a statement from the company, this smartphone is specifically designed to cater to young Galaxy fans, offering them a premium experience with top-of-the-line features.

The Galaxy S21 FE boasts an attractive design, impressive performance, and a flagship-grade camera. The company is equipping the new S21 FE 5G with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This processor, known for its outstanding performance, promises to elevate the device's capabilities and deliver a superior user experience.

ALSO READ: Tech tips: Simplify your daily math with Gboard's integrated calculator on iPhone

To enhance the gaming experience, Samsung has incorporated the Adreno 660 GPU, which boosts the gaming capabilities of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

In terms of storage, the new device will come with 256 GB of memory. According to the company, the expanded capacity ensures that users can effortlessly store their favorite photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space.

In addition to the upcoming launch of the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant, Samsung recently announced its plans to unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. The event, scheduled for late July in Seoul, South Korea, will showcase Samsung's latest innovative technology in the field of mobile devices.

ALSO READ: Apple's upcoming AirPods Pro to include temperature monitoring and hearing test capabilities

Furthermore, the company has also introduced its latest line-up of gaming monitors, the 2023 Odyssey G9 OLED, in India. These monitors are equipped with the Neo Quantum Processor Pro.

The Odyssey G95SC OLED monitor, available in Black, is priced at Rs 1,99,999. Customers can purchase the G95SC OLED and G93SC monitors from Samsung's official online store, Amazon, and leading retail stores.

Latest Technology News