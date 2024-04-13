Samsung's 2022 flagship lineup to soon get Galaxy AI with One UI 6.1 update

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy AI

Samsung is planning to bring select Galaxy AI features to its several older flagship devices. The Galaxy AI features will roll out next month via One UI 6.1 update to Samsung flagship smartphones and tablets, according to a report by 9to5Google citing a Samsung representative who posted on the company’s community forum in Korea. The version rolling out to these devices will be slightly different from the other versions. Here are all the details you need to know.

This version of One UI 6.2 update will not have Slow-Mo feature and will be rolled out to the Samsung flagship lineup from 2022, which includes S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Tab S8, and Tab S8 Ultra. These devices will receive the same version of Galaxy AI, which is currently available on Galaxy S23 FE.

Galaxy AI introduced Instant Slow-Mo with the S24 line, and it's now available in S23 models. The feature plays a video in slow motion automatically when you tap it.

What else?

In addition to this, if you are the owner of a 2021 Samsung flagship phone, then you are in for a treat. Samsung's upcoming update will introduce two Galaxy AI features, Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite, to the following models: S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Flip 3, and Fold 3.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently released the One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US, starting from March 28. Furthermore, the update is also rolled out to the "Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 WiFi versions". Most users are expected to receive the update in April. The company did not mention any information about the global rollout, but it is anticipated to be available in all regions this month. This update is the first significant update to the Android 14-based One UI 6.0, which was launched in October 2023.

