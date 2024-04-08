Monday, April 08, 2024
     
Samsung launches two new smartphones under the Galaxy M series: Price, features and more

With the launch of two new Galaxy devices- Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, Samsung has been aiming to strengthen its existence in the Indian smartphone market, by offering feature-rich devices to consumers at competitive price tags.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2024 18:02 IST
Image Source : FILE Samsung launches two new smartphones under the Galaxy M series

Samsung, a consumer tech brand has launched two 5G smartphones under its Galaxy M series. The handsets are available at a starting price of Rs 13,299. Both the new devices are expected to pose a significant challenge to the existing Chinese competitors in the Indian market as the new Galaxy devices will emphasize Samsung's commitment to reclaim its market share.

Galaxy M55 5G: Features

  • The new Galaxy M55 5G will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor 
  • It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage
  • On the camera front, the device comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main OIS shooter. 
  • The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which further comes with a 45W Type-C fast charging.

Galaxy M15 5G: Feature

  • The Galaxy M15 5G will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor 
  • The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
  • On the camera front, the device has been equipped with a triple camera setup, which further includes a 50MP main shooter, for capturing high-quality images and videos
  • The device is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W Type-C fast charging support.

Pricing: Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G

The Galaxy M55 5G will be available in 3 storage variants - Rs 26,999, Rs 29,999, and Rs 32,999 respectively. 

On the other hand, the Galaxy M15 5G will launch 2 variants - Rs 13,299 and Rs 14,799 respectively. 

Availability: Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G

Both handsets will be available for purchase on the official website of Samsung along with the Amazon India store with instant discounts offered for the consumers.

ALSO READ: Realme to launch new ‘P Series' in the Indian market under mid-range segment: Details here

ALSO READ: iOS 17.5 update expected to roll out in June: What to expect?

