iOS 17.5 update expected to roll out in June: What to expect?

The recent release of iOS 17.4 has come up with exclusive features which are tailored for Apple users in the EU market- setting a distinct experience for iPhone users. Now, people have been speaking and talking about the upcoming update of iOS 17.5, which is anticipated to be the final update which will roll out before the launch of iOS 18 which will be unleashed at WWDC 2024 in June (2024).

The beta version of iOS 17.5 will further offer a glimpse of what the users could expect in the upcoming update, which has been scheduled for release in May 2024. Here are the expected features for the upcoming update:

Download apps from websites

Apple users in the EU market will be able to download the apps directly from the developer websites- and will bypass the limits of the App Store. These changes will come in response to the accusations which are against Apple that impose fees on the developers and will further restrict access to the application's external sources.

The iOS 17.5 beta version will further reflect the adjustment, which has been granted to EU users which is greater freedom in app downloads.

Option to disable tracking devices in iPhones

By acknowledging the concerns related to the misuse of tracking devices like AirTags, the tech player is set to introduce a new feature in iOS 17.5 which will help in disabling such devices easily. This kind of functionality will further extend to Apple's own AirTags and will further operate to non-Apple tracking devices as well. It will also empower the users with greater control over their privacy and security.

Further enhancements

The iOS 17.5 beta version will showcase a subtle design for the refinements across various apps, which will include Apple Books and the podcast widget on the home screen. This kind of update will further contribute to a more polished user experience.

What to look forward

The iOS 17.5 beta phase will progress with further enhancements which are expected to emerge in the subsequent beta versions which will lead to the official rollout (expected in May 2024).

