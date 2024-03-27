Samsung to roll out One UI 6.1 on March 28 for eligible Galaxy devices: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung One UI 6.1 update

Samsung has announced the rollout timeline for its One UI 6.1 update. The upcoming update will bring Galaxy AI features to more Galaxy ecosystem devices. The update will be available for some recently released Galaxy devices including some foldable devices. Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung One UI 6.1 release date

As per a post on Samsung’s newsroom, the One UI 6.1 update will be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US starting March 28. In addition to this, the update will also be rolled out to “Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 WiFi versions beginning this week”. Most users are expected to begin receiving the update in April. The company did not mention a global rollout, but it is expected to be available in all regions next month.

The upcoming update is the first major update to Android 14-based One UI 6.0, which was released in October 2023.

“Galaxy AI puts our groundbreaking suite of AI tools in the palm of more users’ hands in different form factors — tailoring the mobile experience to their needs. Now, Samsung is bringing Galaxy AI features to even more users across the Galaxy ecosystem,” Samsung wrote in a newsroom post.

Samsung One UI 6.1 features

Samsung first announced the expansion of Galaxy AI features to more devices in March. Once the update is rolled out, users will be able to use features such as Circle to Search. This feature adds the capability to draw a circle to highlight or select an object and run a visual search on Google, all while staying on the app. Another feature is Live Translate, which allows two-way, real-time voice and live caption translations of phone calls. Samsung's AI-based photo editing tool, Generative Edit, as well as Chat Assist in Samsung Keyboard, will also arrive with the One UI 6.1 update.

