Samsung introduces Galaxy S21 FE 5G, powered by Snapdragon 888, to the Indian market

Samsung has introduced a new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India. The new smartphone will be available with 256GB of memory and can be purchased in five epic colours, including Navy, Olive, Lavender, White, and Graphite. Priced at Rs 49,999, the device offers a 15-month no-cost EMI option, allowing consumers to own it for just Rs 3,334 per month. Starting today- July 11, 2023, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available for purchase on Samsung.com and other retail stores across the country.

Equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the handset has a cutting-edge 5nm chipset that ensures exceptional performance, delivering a premium flagship experience to young Galaxy enthusiasts. The device stands out with its fan-favourite Navy colour, featuring a stylish haze finish, and offers a range of top-tier features, including an impressive camera system and seamless ecosystem connectivity.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G's Snapdragon 888 processor provides unparalleled power and efficiency. With the Adreno 660 GPU enhancing gaming capabilities, users can enjoy a supreme gaming experience. The smartphone boasts a stunning 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, complete with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, and AI-based blue light control for a comfortable scrolling experience. It supports wireless power share, wireless fast charging 2.0, and 25W Super-Fast charging. Additionally, the device offers flagship-level performance, all-day intelligent battery life, and connectivity options such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Galaxy S21 FE 5G's triple-camera setup, delivering exceptional image quality. The rear camera module consists of a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, enabling users to capture bright and stunning photos. The 32MP front camera ensures eye-catching selfies. With features like Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode, 3X optical zoom, and 30X Space Zoom, users can enjoy a professional-grade photography experience.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G boasts a premium and recognizable design, characterized by an aluminium frame and a sleek, slim body measuring just 7.9mm thick. The device is both dust and water-resistant, thanks to its Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IP68 rating. Samsung's commitment to customer satisfaction is demonstrated by the inclusion of Android 13 out of the box, guaranteeing the latest security updates. The smartphone also features the industry-leading Knox Security system for enhanced privacy and data protection.

