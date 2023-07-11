Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
Realme Buds Wireless 3 to go on sale starting from July 12 from 12 noon onwards

Realme Buds Wireless 3 will be available in three colours- Bass Yellow, Vitality White, and Pure Black. It is priced at Rs 1,799 and the sale will begin on 12 July from 12:00 noon onwards.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2023 19:59 IST
Realme Buds Wireless 3
Image Source : REALME Realme Buds Wireless 3

Realme, the smartphone service provider has recently unleashed its latest Buds Wireless 3 neckband, which has been designed to elevate the audio experience of the user. The new neckband has been priced at Rs 1799 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Realme's official website and other retail stores across the nation. 

The first sale of realme Buds Wireless 3 has been scheduled for July 12 from 12:00 noon onwards and the buyers will further get a special first sale day offer of Rs 100 off on their first purchase.

realme Buds Wireless 3: Specifications

The new neckband earphones come with a 13.6 mm Dynamic Bass driver and it claims to deliver around 40-hour-long battery life. Claims to deliver crystal-clear sound with active noise cancellation (ANC), with the 360-degree spatial audio effect.  The neckband further comes with IP55 Dust and Water resistance and has the ability to connect two devices simultaneously.

The neckband has been built with a cutting-edge design and exceptional sound quality and comes in three different colour variants- Bass Yellow shade, Vitality White and Pure Black. For sound delivery, it comes with a Dynamic Bass Booster algorithm, for deeper bass and crisper vocals- making it the perfect device to enjoy music.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces phone number privacy feature for Beta users in Community Settings

 ALSO READ: Snapchat enables users to include links in public profiles: Know how this works

 

