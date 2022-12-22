Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1: All you need to know

Samsung is set to launch the new Galaxy S23 smartphone series in the market. It is further rumoured that two weeks after the official announcement, the S23 series will go on sale in important markets. Whereas the other markets might get access to the phones before the end of March next year.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: December 22, 2022 14:30 IST
Samsung, Samsung galaxy S22
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung will reportedly launch its upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, on February 1, 2023.

According to tipster IceUniverse, the tech giant has set the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch event, which is likely to be for the S23 series, will take place on February 1, reports SamMobile.

This also seems to be the launch date, while globally it is most likely to be February 2, 2023.

It is also rumoured that two weeks after the official announcement, the S23 series will go on sale in important markets.

Whereas the other markets might get access to the phones before the end of March next year, the report said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the company had delayed the launch of its Galaxy S23 series to mid-to-late February next year.

Related Stories
Samsung logs sharp drop in profits- Reaffirms no production cut

Samsung logs sharp drop in profits- Reaffirms no production cut

Samsung to bring new emojis to its devices

Samsung to bring new emojis to its devices

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets Android 13 OS update in the US market

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets Android 13 OS update in the US market

Samsung launches IoT-enabled air purifiers in India

Samsung launches IoT-enabled air purifiers in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a new update for improved camera, bluetooth and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a new update for improved camera, bluetooth and more

Samsung Dropship launched for cross platform file sharing: Know more

Samsung Dropship launched for cross platform file sharing: Know more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Best design to catch every eyes!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Best design to catch every eyes!

'Samsung' is the most commonly-used passwords in 2021: Study

'Samsung' is the most commonly-used passwords in 2021: Study

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to feature next-gen Qualcomm fingerprint scanner- Know more

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to feature next-gen Qualcomm fingerprint scanner- Know more

Samsung, Huawei, LG lead metaverse patent race

Samsung, Huawei, LG lead metaverse patent race

Samsung reported a significant uptake on foldable smartphones

Samsung reported a significant uptake on foldable smartphones

Samsung promotes Lee Young-hee as the first female President- Know her role

Samsung promotes Lee Young-hee as the first female President- Know her role

Is Samsung working on making a new team for making its own chips

Is Samsung working on making a new team for making its own chips

Samsung launches 2 Galaxy smartphones starting from Rs 9,299

Samsung launches 2 Galaxy smartphones starting from Rs 9,299

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Latest News