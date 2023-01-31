Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Six things you must know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG The Galaxy event

Samsung is set to launch its much-anticipated Galaxy S23 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The lineup includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, all powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is expected that the new smartphones would come with improved low-light photography, increased battery capacity, and new colour options for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The series price is expected to increase compared to last year's model.

Here are the top 6 features you must know about this flagship:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be powered by a customized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which offers improved power efficiency, GPU performance, and AI processing compared to the previous generation. The series will feature improved cameras, with the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus sporting a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and the S23 Ultra featuring a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor and advanced low-light photography capabilities. The series will have increased battery capacity, with the S23 having a 3,900mAh battery, the S23 Plus having a 4,700mAh battery, and the S23 Ultra having a 5,000mAh battery. The S23 series is expected to cost more than the previous Galaxy S22 series, with the S23 starting at Rs 79,999 in India and the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra starting at Rs 89,999 and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. The S23 Ultra will have exclusive colour options, including blue, light green, and red. All phones in the series will support both wired and wireless charging.

In India, pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series are currently being accepted. The upcoming smartphones are already available for pre-order from the Samsung website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and other top retailers for just Rs 1,999.

