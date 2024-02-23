Samsung Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG GALAXY FIT3 Samsung Galaxy Fit3

Samsung announced the launch of a new fitness tracker in India. The newly launched Galaxy Fit3 is the successor of Galaxy Fit2 fitness tracker. It comes with a larger screen, a longer battery life and a few new features. Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy Fit3.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 comes in three colours: Pink Gold, Gray and Silver. It is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available via Samsung’s official website and other online resellers. Interest buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 500 on all leading banks credit and debit cards EMI transaction and full payment.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker features a 4cm AMOLED display with 256 x 402 pixels resolution. The fitness tracker comes with Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity and weighs 36.8 g.

The newly launched fitness tracker comes with 16MB of RAM and 256MB of storage. The fitness tracker runs FreeRTOS OS.

It features a host of sensors including Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor and Light Sensor. It is powered by a 208mAh battery that lasts up to 13 days as per the company’s claim.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to release its Galaxy AI features for its older generations of the smartphone. The Galaxy AI feature will come to selected Samsung devices including Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with the One UI 6.1 update. The roll out of the One UI 6.1 update is expected to begin by the end of March.

"Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible. This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile experience Business at Samsung Electronics said while talking about the new update.

