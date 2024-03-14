Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G India price revealed: Check offers, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung recently unveiled its two new Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, in India. The company did not reveal the prices of these smartphones during their launch. Now, within three days of their launch, the company has announced the prices and offers available on these smartphones. Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A35 India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A35 is offered in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy colours, while the Galaxy A55 will come in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy colours only.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB, which are available for Rs 39,999, Rs 42,999, and Rs 45,999 respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 will also be available in two different RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, which are priced at Rs 30,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.

These smartphones are available for sale via Samsung’s online store, Samsung Stores, and Samsung partners across India, while online platforms will soon begin the sale.

Samsung is offering a free card slot case worth Rs 1499 and an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 with Galaxy A35 5G smartphone. Similarly, the company is offering a free Silicone Case worth Rs 1999 and an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 with Galaxy A55 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A55 smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1480 SoC while the Galaxy A35 smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC. These smartphone runs One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 and packs a 5000mAh battery and comes with Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and more.

They both feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster.

