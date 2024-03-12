Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung has unveiled its two new Galaxy A series smartphones in India. The newly launched Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G come with new photography capabilities such as optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization, 6.6-inch Super AMOLED displays with Vision Booster, Knox Vault, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung A55 and A35 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A35 India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphone will be available in three colours: Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy while the Samsung Galaxy A55 smartphone will be available only in two colours: Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy. The Samsung Galaxy A55 will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A35 will also be available in three different RAM and storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

The company will announce the India price and availability of these smartphones on March 14 at 12PM. However, interested buyers can pre-reserve these smartphones starting today via Samsung’s website for Rs 999 and can avail extra benefit worth Rs 1,000.

Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A35 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A55

This smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1480 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. It gets a triple camera set up at the back, which comprises a 50MP main camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. It also gets a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device has advanced AI Image Signal Processing for low-light images.

The newly launched smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and comes with Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs the same OS and features the same display as the Galaxy A55 smartphone.

In terms of optics, the smartphone also gets a triple camera set up at the back but it comprises of 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. It gets a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A35 also packs a 5000mAh battery and comes with Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and more.

