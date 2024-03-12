iQOO Z9 5G launched in India, set to go on sale from March 14: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iQOO Z9 5G launched in India

iQOO Z9 5G gaming smartphone has been launched in India. This gaming smartphone of iQOO will be an upgraded model of iQOO Z7 5G launched last year. The company has upgraded many of its hardware features. Apart from this, it is the first smartphone to be launched in this segment with the flagship Sony IMX882 camera. Apart from this, this gaming phone has strong features like up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. This phone Iku can give tough competition to Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme 12 Pro which were launched in India recently.

Pricing

iQOO Z9 5G has been launched in two storage variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256 GB. Is priced at Rs 21,999

Both variants could expand the RAM virtually by 8GB.

Sale for the new iQOO Z9 5G

The first sale of the new smartphone will start on March 14 at noon via Amazon, the e-commerce site. Prime users will get additional access to buy this handset a day before the official sale, i.e., March 13.

Talking about the offers available on this smartphone, you will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on purchasing this phone on ICICI and HDFC Bank cards. Apart from this, a no-cost EMI offer for 3 months will also be given on the purchase of the phone.

Features of Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G has a 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The device comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage and for security, it has a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor for security. The handset will run on Funtouch OS based on Android 14 operating system.

Image Source : FILEiQOO Z9 5G- Features

This device is a gaming smartphone of Vivo's sub-brand which further comes with a powerful camera setup. The device will have a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and EIS support. Also, it comes with a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 16MP front shooter. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging feature.

