Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. iQOO Z9 5G launched in India, set to go on sale from March 14: Details

iQOO Z9 5G launched in India, set to go on sale from March 14: Details

iQOO Z9 5G has a 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The device comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage and for security, it has a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor for security.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 14:08 IST
iQOO Z9 5G
Image Source : FILE iQOO Z9 5G launched in India

iQOO Z9 5G gaming smartphone has been launched in India. This gaming smartphone of iQOO will be an upgraded model of iQOO Z7 5G launched last year. The company has upgraded many of its hardware features. Apart from this, it is the first smartphone to be launched in this segment with the flagship Sony IMX882 camera. Apart from this, this gaming phone has strong features like up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. This phone Iku can give tough competition to Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme 12 Pro which were launched in India recently.

Pricing

iQOO Z9 5G has been launched in two storage variants:

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 19,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256 GB. Is priced at Rs 21,999

Both variants could expand the RAM virtually by 8GB. 

Sale for the new iQOO Z9 5G

The first sale of the new smartphone will start on March 14 at noon via Amazon, the e-commerce site. Prime users will get additional access to buy this handset a day before the official sale, i.e., March 13.

Talking about the offers available on this smartphone, you will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on purchasing this phone on ICICI and HDFC Bank cards. Apart from this, a no-cost EMI offer for 3 months will also be given on the purchase of the phone.

Features of Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G has a 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display,  and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The device comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage and for security, it has a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor for security. The handset will run on Funtouch OS based on Android 14 operating system.

India Tv - iQOO Z9 5G,

Image Source : FILEiQOO Z9 5G- Features
Related Stories
iQoo Neo 9 Pro set to launch in India on February 22: Price, features and more

iQoo Neo 9 Pro set to launch in India on February 22: Price, features and more

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price slashed below Rs. 30,000 in India: Here's the updated price and key features

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price slashed below Rs. 30,000 in India: Here's the updated price and key features

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specs revealed ahead of launch: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 120W fast charging, and

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specs revealed ahead of launch: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 120W fast charging, and

iQOO Neo 9 Pro unveils pre-order details: Specifications and expected price

iQOO Neo 9 Pro unveils pre-order details: Specifications and expected price

iQOO Neo 9 Pro coming to India on February 22: Pre-ordering info and what to expect

iQOO Neo 9 Pro coming to India on February 22: Pre-ordering info and what to expect

iQoo Z9 5G to launch in India soon, key specs and design revealed: Details here

iQoo Z9 5G to launch in India soon, key specs and design revealed: Details here

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch event today: What to expect and where to watch? All details here

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch event today: What to expect and where to watch? All details here

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India with dual chip and 50MP camera: Price, availability and more

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India with dual chip and 50MP camera: Price, availability and more

iQoo Z9 5G India launch in March: Here's what we know so far

iQoo Z9 5G India launch in March: Here's what we know so far

iQoo Z9 confirmed to come with Dimensity 7200 SoC, AMOLED display, more on March 12

iQoo Z9 confirmed to come with Dimensity 7200 SoC, AMOLED display, more on March 12

This device is a gaming smartphone of Vivo's sub-brand which further comes with a powerful camera setup. The device will have a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and EIS support. Also, it comes with a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 16MP front shooter. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging feature.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 2a goes on first sale via Flipkart: Discounts and offers

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement