Samsung reportedly planning to produce over 4 lakh Galaxy Ring units before its global launch: Details here

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Ring for the first time at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Now, the company is reportedly planning to start the mass production of the smart ring in the next few months. It is likely to produce thousands of units of the smart ring before its global debut.

According to a report by a Korean publication, ETNews, via industry sources, the company will manufacture over 4 lakh units of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The mass production of the smart ring will start in May and the smart ring will be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones in July and will go on sale in August.

The company has partnered with Dreamtech and Doosung Tech to develop the smart ring and has anticipated high demand for the device. The report says the company will be able to meet the higher-than-expected initial demand due to the small form factor of the device. However, Samsung is yet to reveal the specifications of the Galaxy Ring.

The report citing the industry insider says the company will launch the Galaxy Ring as a ‘wellness product’ instead of a medical device but it could add features and functionality of a medical device on the smart ring in the future. This could increase its size and thickness along with its price. However, the company is yet to reveal the pricing of the smart ring.

While unveiling the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, the company said that the ring will connect to Android smartphones and will also work with Galaxy smartwatches. Samsung also claimed that the smart ring will offer nine days of battery life on a single charge. The smart ring will be available in nine sizes and interested buyers will be able to purchase the device in three materials or colour options, as per Samsung.

