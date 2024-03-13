Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
  4. Samsung reportedly planning to produce over 4 lakh Galaxy Ring units before its global launch: Details here

Samsung plans to start mass production of its smart ring in the coming months, with thousands of units expected before its global debut.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2024 17:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Ring for the first time at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Now, the company is reportedly planning to start the mass production of the smart ring in the next few months. It is likely to produce thousands of units of the smart ring before its global debut. 

According to a report by a Korean publication, ETNews, via industry sources, the company will manufacture over 4 lakh units of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The mass production of the smart ring will start in May and the smart ring will be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones in July and will go on sale in August. 

The company has partnered with Dreamtech and Doosung Tech to develop the smart ring and has anticipated high demand for the device. The report says the company will be able to meet the higher-than-expected initial demand due to the small form factor of the device. However, Samsung is yet to reveal the specifications of the Galaxy Ring. 

The report citing the industry insider says the company will launch the Galaxy Ring as a ‘wellness product’ instead of a medical device but it could add features and functionality of a medical device on the smart ring in the future. This could increase its size and thickness along with its price. However, the company is yet to reveal the pricing of the smart ring. 

While unveiling the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, the company said that the ring will connect to Android smartphones and will also work with Galaxy smartwatches. Samsung also claimed that the smart ring will offer nine days of battery life on a single charge. The smart ring will be available in nine sizes and interested buyers will be able to purchase the device in three materials or colour options, as per Samsung. 

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Who offers more for less

Samsung Display working on production line for next-gen OLED: Details here

Samsung set to launch Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G launched in India: Check details

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

 

