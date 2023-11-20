Sam Altman posts his last picture at OpenAI

Follow us on Image Source : SAM ALTMAN- X First and last time I ever wear one of these- Sam Altman

Sam Altman's recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter) certainly gives the clue that he will no longer be associated with OpenAI anyone. The post surfaced today after he was pulled off from the position of the CEO of ChatGPT. The company's board of directors fired him over the Google Meet call which took place on Thursday night (16 November), and along with him, it was Greg Brockman who was also pulled from his position as a chairman of the board.

It was today (20 November) when both- Altman and Brockman arrived at OpenAI's headquarters which is based in San Francisco to negotiate a possible return to the company.

After citing The Information, Reuters reported that Mira Murati who is the Interim CEO has told OpenAI employees that she had invited the two former executives.

On the official page of X (Twitter), Sam was seen wearing a guest badge of OpenAI and made an expression which looked goofy. He wrote in the post: “first and last time i ever wear one of these"

Image Source : FILESam Altman- X post

The main reason to visit the OpenAI’s office today?

As per The Verge report, Altman has set a strict deadline of 5 PM Pacific Time (6:30 AM IST) for his return to his former company. It is said that one of his conditions for returning to OpenAI is to remove the existing board members who fired him from the position of CEO of the company.

Image Source : FILESam Altman

About the stakeholders

The Reuters report states that Microsoft owns a 49% stake in OpenAI, and it is likely to take a role on the board if Altman returns. Satya Nadella from Microsoft has said that the company could either take a seat on the board or as a non-voting observer.

Microsoft and OpenAI reportedly have a beneficial partnership as Satya Nadella will let the company use a number of features of OpenAI which has been developed to improve its products, like Bing Chat and Windows Copilot.

Image Source : FILESatya Nadella

Microsoft’s blog highlights OpenAI’s contribution

Microsoft stated about the partnership with OpenAI, in a blog post where Satya Nadella wrote, “We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap and remain committed to our partnership,"

Image Source : MICROSOFTMicrosoft

ALSO READ: Sam Altman plans for a new AI venture | All you need to know

Latest Technology News