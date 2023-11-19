Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Sam Altman plans for a new AI venture | All you need to know

OpenAI’s hardware efforts are in the very early stages. The company once had a robotics research division but it was disbanded in July 2021 after encountering some technical roadblocks.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 19:03 IST
Sam Altman
Image Source : FILE Sam Altman plans for a new AI venture

Sam Altman, the developer of OpenAI has reportedly told the investors that he is planning to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture. On Sunday (19 November), he posted on his personal X (formerly known as Twitter), "I love the OpenAI team so much".

The former OpenAI’s co-founder and president- Greg Brockman (who also resigned from OpenAI, following Sam’s sacking) is expected to join the effort and the project which is still under development, The Information reported.

It further stated, “The exact nature of the venture wasn’t immediately known. More details, meanwhile, have also emerged about Altman’s broader ambitions in developing AI.”

It is said that it has been in talks with semiconductor executives, including Arm- the chip designer.

The report stated, “The effort would likely take years. It couldn’t be learned whether Altman was representing OpenAI or a separate venture in the discussions.”

It said that in September, former chief Apple designer Jony Ive and Sam Altman are considering the launching of an AI hardware device altogether, which will be first-of-its-kind if materialised.

Jony, who is the renowned designer of the iPhone is reportedly in talks with Altman for an AI hardware project.

The Information reported that “SoftBank CEO and investor Masayoshi Son has talked to both about the idea,” The Information reported, citing people aware of the matter.

ALSO READ: How to uninstall Microsoft Edge and Bing on Windows 11?

Inputs from IANS

