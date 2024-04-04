Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
S. Korea to integrate artificial intelligence in people’s life: Know-how

The Ministry of S. Korea has stated that it plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in public services, which will further include the distribution of communication and information aids for individuals with disabilities.

South Korea will reportedly funnel 710.2 billion won (USD 526.9 million) into the government's projects which will help in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday life. The science ministry confirmed the news on Thursday, where it stated that the AI Strategy High-Level Consultative Council, a government-civilian panel for shaping AI policies, convened its inaugural meeting and approved the investment plan to proceed with 69 AI projects aimed at helping the people feel the benefits of AI across all sectors, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

It was around 75.5 billion won is earmarked for 18 programs geared toward enhancing daily life, 288.1 billion won is designated for 24 workplace-related projects and 115.7 billion won is allocated to 14 public administration initiatives.

Furthermore, 230.9 billion won is set aside for AI education and ethics programmes, reports Yonhap news agency.

The ministry also said that the projects include the development of artificial intelligence-powered software that has been tailored to diagnose and manage nine paediatric rare diseases, along with aiding in the diagnosis of 12 serious medical conditions.

They also support the creation of AI-based digital medical devices for early prediction and management of those on the autism spectrum.

The ministry said it also has plans to leverage AI in public services, including the distribution of information and communication aids for individuals with disabilities, provision of health care services for vulnerable populations, such as elderly individuals living alone, and assistance for households in welfare blind spots.

The government also aims to deploy AI across diverse industries by developing specialised AI services tailored for sectors such as law, medicine, and psychological counselling.

In the public sector, AI technologies will bolster disaster response capabilities for scenarios like fires, floods and infectious disease outbreaks, the ministry added.

Also read about Motorola Edge 50 Pro which comes with AI capabilities and the device is set to hit the market by April 9, 2024. The key highlighting factors for the device is it's 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

Inputs from IANS

