Roblox on Meta Quest reaches 1 million downloads

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, recently launched an open beta for Meta Quest 2 and Pro devices, accessible via App Lab. Within just five days of its launch, Roblox on Meta Quest devices achieved an impressive milestone of crossing one million downloads. Roblox CEO, David Baszucki, shared the exciting news, expressing enthusiasm for bringing Roblox to all devices and making it more accessible to users.

During this open beta, Roblox users on Meta Quest devices, who are 13 years and older, can explore and enjoy the gaming platform. However, purchasing Robux, which is Roblox's in-game currency, is currently not available in the open beta. Despite this limitation, players can still purchase various items within the games. The ability to buy additional Robux using Meta Quest devices is not yet supported.

The open beta on Meta Quest presents an excellent opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimize their existing games for virtual reality (VR) on Quest devices. Developers can also create new games specifically designed for VR while gathering valuable input and feedback from the Quest community. This approach enables developers to experiment, learn, and iterate on VR experiences, ensuring that Roblox's full release on the Meta Quest Store is polished and well-received by players.

One of the key advantages of Roblox is its cross-platform compatibility. Users can seamlessly connect, play, and socialize with friends across various platforms, including Xbox, iOS, Android, and desktop. Additionally, parents can leverage existing Meta Quest parental supervision tools to create a safe and supervised environment for their children while gaming on Roblox.

The success of Roblox's open beta on Meta Quest devices reflects the growing popularity of virtual reality gaming and the platform's dedication to providing an engaging and immersive experience to users across different devices. As Roblox continues to expand its reach and offerings, the gaming community eagerly anticipates its full release on the Meta Quest Store, furthering the platform's mission of bringing people together through interactive gaming experiences.

