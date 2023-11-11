Stay safe this Diwali: Watch out for these 4 cyber threats, Researchers warn

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Diwali Scams: Phishing scams targeting recharge and shopping sectors are becoming more common during the festive e-commerce season. Cybercriminals make fake websites that look like famous brands to fool people. To stay safe, be careful when entering personal information on websites that seem suspicious or unfamiliar.

Phishing Risks

For instance, CloudSEK discovered 828 unique domains in the Facebook Ads Library using URL hijacking to imitate well-known brands. Notably, these deceptive sites, with admin panels, were taken down post CloudSEK's report.

Betting Scams

A domain related to 'Diwali' and 'Pooja' led to a Hong Kong-based server, redirecting users to Chinese betting pages like Bet 365 and MGM. Exploiting the increased internet traffic during Diwali, cybercriminals entice users with promises of freebies or rewards, leading to significant financial losses.

Crypto Deceptions

Malicious actors on platforms like Facebook lure users into signing up on unreliable cryptocurrency websites. For instance, 'Bot Bro' promises free life insurance and 5 TLC coins, directing users to dubious crypto platforms. Users are cautioned against these schemes which states the unreliability of such platforms for financial transactions.

Malware Threats

An e-commerce website selling jewelry was discovered urging customers to download an application containing Android Trojan malware, with the domain name incorporating the keyword 'Diwali.'

Tips to Stay Secure this Diwali

Avoid opening suspicious emails/messages.

Don't click on links/attachments from unknown senders.

Be cautious with links from unknown sources on social media.

Purchase gift cards from trustworthy sources.

Beware of job ads promising high salaries for minimal work; they might be scams. Report suspicious posts for investigation.

