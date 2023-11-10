Amazon Diwali sale ends today: Check best deals on 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS Amazon Diwali sale ends today

Amazon festive sale: If you want to buy a 5G smartphone in budget, today is the right time and your last chance as the Amazon Diwali sale is ending at 12 AM today. People across the country are celebrating Dhanteras, the day which is considered auspicious for buying new thing. So if you want to treat yourself or surprise your loved ones with a new phone, India TV has put together a list of best deals available on the e-commerce site that you should explore before the sale ends.

Amazon Diwali Sale: Best Deals on 5G Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: This budget-friendly smartphone is available for Rs 17,749 on Amazon. Redmi Note 12: You can buy this for just Rs 16,149 on Amazon. Samsung Galaxy M14: You will have to spend only Rs 12,250 to buy Samsung Galaxy M14. iQOO Z7s 5G: With discounts and bank offers, you can buy the iQOO Z7s 5G for Rs 15,150.

The 2023 festive sale is the best in 13 years

Meanwhile, Amazon has said its 2023 festive sale is the best in its 13 years of operations in the country fuelled by a strong demand. The first four days of this year's festive season sales by e-tailers showed a 16 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 29,000 crore."This is the best year festival sale in every parameter," Amazon director (consumer electronics, personal computing, and large appliances) Nishant Sardana said. Amazon said it has ramped up its capacity and technology interventions to meet the demand due to the sale.

Did Amazon create 100,000 seasonal jobs for the festive season?

Amazon India claimed it has created more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network for the Indian festive season. These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai.

