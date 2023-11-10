Diwali Special: Exclusive offers from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 15 Series

Diwali Offers by Top Tech Brands: As Diwali approaches, leading smartphone companies like Apple, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have rolled out special discounts on selected devices. If you're in the market for a new phone, here are some enticing offers to consider.

Apple: Cashback and Discounts

Apple adds sparkle to Diwali with instant cashback for HDFC Bank cardholders. Discounts include Rs 6,000 off on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Rs 5,000 off on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Rs 3,000 off on iPhone 13, and Rs 2,000 off on iPhone SE. Additionally, Apple offers trade-in value for old smartphones, reaching up to Rs 67,800.

Samsung: Deals on Galaxy Series

Samsung lights up Diwali with a 25% discount on the recently launched Galaxy S23 FE, priced at Rs 49,999. The Galaxy S23 starts at Rs 61,999. Discounts also extend to Galaxy F23, Galaxy M13, and Galaxy M04.

OnePlus: Discounts Across Nord Series

OnePlus joins the festive spirit with discounts on its Nord flagship series. OnePlus Nord 3 5G gets an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000, while the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G enjoys a discount of Rs 2,000. The OnePlus 11R 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Special Edition are available after a discount of Rs 2,000.

Vivo: Cashback and Exchange Bonuses

Vivo introduces cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on the Vivo X90 series and up to Rs 4,000 on the V29 series. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 sweetens the deal for old Vivo devices.

Oppo: Cashback and Exchange Offers

Oppo introduces the Find N3 Flip at Rs 94,999 with up to Rs 12,000 cashback on select bank cards and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Other models like Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, Oppo Reno10 Pro, Oppo Reno10, and Oppo A79 5G also join the celebration with attractive prices.

Realme: Discounts Across Product Range

Realme's 'Dare to Shine' Diwali campaign offers discounts on various products. The Realme 11 Pro 5G Series and Realme 11 5G Series feature up to Rs 4,000 off, while the Realme C53, C55, and C51 are available at attractive prices.

Xiaomi: Up to 50% Off on Redmi and Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi brings joy with up to 50% off on Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones. Grab the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at Rs 17,999 with a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, and the Redmi A2 at Rs 5,299. Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999 with a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

