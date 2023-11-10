Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in Amazon's festival offers - Sale ends tonight

Amazon is currently offering discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, and other gadgets as part of its Diwali sale, which ends tonight. There are also additional benefits from banks and exchange offers. The main attraction of the sale is the huge price drop, which makes it easier to buy your favorite gadget at a more affordable price.
If you're looking for a smartphone with great features for photography and gaming, Amazon's Diwali sale offers a great opportunity. Here's a list of the best smartphones under ₹40,000 to help you choose.
Realme Narzo 60 Pro - ₹26,999
- Display: 6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processing Power: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, 12GB RAM, 1TB storage
- Photography: 100MP main, 16MP front camera
- Battery: 5000mAh battery, 67W SuperVooc charging
iQOO Neo 7 Pro - ₹32,999
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processing Powerhouse: 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Photography: 50MP GN5 OIS main, 8MP macro camera
- Battery: 5000mAh battery, 120W FlashCharge
Honor 90 - ₹33,999
- Display: 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processing Supremacy: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Photography: 200MP main, 50MP selfie camera
- Battery: 5000mAh battery
Tecno Phantom X2 - ₹36,999
- Display: 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processing Power: 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, 8GB RAM
- Photography: 64MP RGBW(G+P) OIS main camera, 32MP selfie camera
- Battery: 5160mAh battery, 45W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A54 - ₹37,499
- Display: 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processing Power: Octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Photography: 50MP OIS main, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP sensor, 32MP front camera
- Battery: 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging
ALSO READ | Top 5 glucometers to monitor blood sugar levels during festivals
ALSO READ | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 13 gets big discount. Check new prices