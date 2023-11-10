Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 13 gets big discount. Check new prices

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE WEBSITE iPhone 13 gets big discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: If you are planning to buy an iPhone 13, here comes a good opportunity for you as the premiere handset is available at a low price at the ongoing Amazon Diwali sale. The iPhone 13 is currently available on a significant discount offer, and you can get it for Rs 50,498 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple stores slashed the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 59,900, which means you're saving a flat Rs 9,402 by buying it on Amazon. Furthermore, if you use specific bank cards, you can potentially save an extra Rs 2,000. You can also check out exchange offers for additional cost savings.

For the unversed, e-commerce giants Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and others began the festive season sales in India on October 8. The sale was expected to reach Rs 90,000 crore worth of online gross merchandise value (GMV) in the festive month -- up 18-20 per cent from last year’s festive month sales.

iPhone 13: Specifications

iPhone 13 sports an A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.

The high-end handset gets support for Touch ID (in the power button), and Face ID as well.

Moreover, the iPhone 13 camera module houses dual sensors. It has a 12MP f/1.6 primary camera sensor and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide lens that has a 120-degree field of view.

The primary camera comes with sensor-shift stabilisation.

iPhone 13 series camera comes with Cinematic Mode, manual tracking of focus and more.

