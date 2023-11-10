Top 5 glucometers to monitor blood sugar levels during festivals

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Representational Image

A glucometer, also known as a glucose meter, is a portable medical device designed to measure the amount of glucose in your blood. Using a fingerstick sample, this device consists of a digital meter, lancets (small needles), a lancet device for adjusting depth, test strips, a control solution, and tracking software or a blood glucose logbook. The test strips contain a glucose-specific enzyme reacting to the blood sample, and the device reads the strip using electrochemical technology.

Benefits of Glucometers

Glucometers offer several benefits for those managing diabetes:

Staying on track with blood sugar goals. Preventing emergency room visits due to high or low blood sugar. Achieving long-term success in blood sugar control reduces complications like heart, kidney, or eye disease.

Top 5 Glucometers for Festive Blood Sugar Monitoring

Accu-Chek Active Glucometer Kit

Features: Accurate measurement, pre and post-meal reminders, visual double-check, and user-friendly design.

Price: ₹949.00 on the official website.

OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucose Meter

Features: Uses OneTouch Select Plus test strips, provides results in 5 seconds, and adjusts for red blood cell variations.

Price: ₹875 on Amazon.

Dr.Morepen GlucoOne Blood Glucose Monitor Model BG 03

Features: Smart glucose monitor, quick and accurate measurements, kit includes essential components.

Price: ₹665 on Amazon.

BeatO Curv Glucometer with 50 Strips & 50 Lancets - USB Type-C

Features: USB-connected, works with Android phones, grants access to the BeatO App for diabetes management.

Price: ₹999 on the official website.

Dr TrustFully Automatic Blood Sugar Testing Glucometer Machine

Features: Fully automatic, gold standard blood glucose monitoring, a smiley indicator for result interpretation.

Price: ₹999.00 on the official website.

