Friday, November 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Top 5 glucometers to monitor blood sugar levels during festivals

Top 5 glucometers to monitor blood sugar levels during festivals

These glucometers help you easily check and manage blood sugar levels during festivals, promoting health-conscious celebrations and well-being.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2023 16:47 IST
top 5 glucometers, glucometers, 5 glucometers to monitor blood sugar levels during festivals, tech
Image Source : PEXELS Representational Image

A glucometer, also known as a glucose meter, is a portable medical device designed to measure the amount of glucose in your blood. Using a fingerstick sample, this device consists of a digital meter, lancets (small needles), a lancet device for adjusting depth, test strips, a control solution, and tracking software or a blood glucose logbook. The test strips contain a glucose-specific enzyme reacting to the blood sample, and the device reads the strip using electrochemical technology.

Benefits of Glucometers

Glucometers offer several benefits for those managing diabetes:

  1. Staying on track with blood sugar goals.
  2. Preventing emergency room visits due to high or low blood sugar.
  3. Achieving long-term success in blood sugar control reduces complications like heart, kidney, or eye disease.

Top 5 Glucometers for Festive Blood Sugar Monitoring

Accu-Chek Active Glucometer Kit

  • Features: Accurate measurement, pre and post-meal reminders, visual double-check, and user-friendly design.
  • Price: ₹949.00 on the official website.

OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucose Meter

  • Features: Uses OneTouch Select Plus test strips, provides results in 5 seconds, and adjusts for red blood cell variations.
  • Price: ₹875 on Amazon.

Dr.Morepen GlucoOne Blood Glucose Monitor Model BG 03

  • Features: Smart glucose monitor, quick and accurate measurements, kit includes essential components.
  • Price: ₹665 on Amazon.

BeatO Curv Glucometer with 50 Strips & 50 Lancets - USB Type-C

Related Stories
5 simple steps to safeguard your heart while managing diabetes

5 simple steps to safeguard your heart while managing diabetes

12 essential nutrition tips for new mothers with diabetes; foods to eat and avoid

12 essential nutrition tips for new mothers with diabetes; foods to eat and avoid

Are eggs good for Diabetic patients? Find truth here

Are eggs good for Diabetic patients? Find truth here

Gestational Diabetes - 5 myths and facts related to the issue

Gestational Diabetes - 5 myths and facts related to the issue

  • Features: USB-connected, works with Android phones, grants access to the BeatO App for diabetes management.
  • Price: ₹999 on the official website.

Dr TrustFully Automatic Blood Sugar Testing Glucometer Machine

  • Features: Fully automatic, gold standard blood glucose monitoring, a smiley indicator for result interpretation.
  • Price: ₹999.00 on the official website.

ALSO READ | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 13 gets big discount. Check new prices

ALSO READ | Diwali 2023: 7 credit cards offering best deals on shopping. Cashback and discount details here

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News