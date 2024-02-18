Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
  4. Reliance Jio introduces new plan with 18GB extra data along with 14 OTT benefits: Details here

Reliance Jio has come up with a new plan which is priced at Rs 1198 and will be valid for 84 days. The new plan comes with free calling, 100 SMS per day and around 14 OTT free-subscription.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2024 17:09 IST
Jio
Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio is one of the leading telecom players in the country which is known for affordable recharge plans. Ever since the company entered the telecom sector, it has been providing cheap and affordable plans to customers, which is why Jio has a larger user base of more than 44 crores. The telecom company has come up with the new plan which is valid for 84 days and stands under the most affordable plan range, with great offers. Here is everything you need to know about the plan.

Jio has divided its recharge plans into many categories like:

  • Annual plans
  • Data packs
  • No daily limit
  • Entertainment plans
  • 5G upgrade plans

Many plans from Jio come bundled with OTT benefits. So here is the new plan worth Rs 1,198 plan which provides free OTT benefits, and here are the details you must not miss.

Rs 1198 plan: Details

Reliance Jio has come up with a plan worth Rs 1198 which is valid for 84 days validity, enabling users to have free calls in any network for the 0entire validity.

India Tv - Reliance Jio, ZEE5, SonyLiv

Image Source : JIOReliance Jio plan

Talking about the data benefits of this plan, users will get 168GB of data for 84 days. This means that you will be able to use 2GB of data per day. Once the daily data limit is over, users will be able to use the internet at 64kbps speed. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to all its customers.

OTT benefits in the plan: Details 

For those who prefer binge-watching,  this plan comes bundled with as many as 14 OTT platforms with free subscriptions. Some OTT platforms are:

  • Sony LIV
  • ZEE5
  • Lionsgate Play
  • Discovery+
  • Sun NXT
  • Kanchha Lannka
  • Planet Marathi
  • Chaupal
  • Docubay
  • EPIC ON
  • Hoichoi via the JioTV app
  • Prime Video mobile edition

ALSO READ: Google introduces second USD 10 million fund for startups based in Ukraine

