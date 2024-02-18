Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
Google introduces second USD 10 million fund for startups based in Ukraine

Startups supported by the Ukraine Support Fund have received $15.8 million in follow-on funding, created 100 per cent revenue growth and significantly increased their employment despite the war and hardships they have faced, Google said.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2024 12:50 IST
Google recently announced a second startup support fund for Ukraine worth USD 10 million (more than Rs 83 crores), to allocate equity-free cash awards throughout 2024 and 2025. Since the devastating war in Ukraine started, Google said it has committed over USD 45 million in cash and USD 7 million in kind to support humanitarian relief efforts for people in Ukraine and those who are fleeing the war.

Agnieszka Hryniewicz-Bieniek, Senior Director, Google for Startups said, “We’ve also sought to use our products to help people affected by the war, like protecting against cyber attacks and fighting misinformation."

Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund

The second ‘Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund’ will select startups on a rolling basis and give up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding, as well as ongoing Google mentorship, product support and up to $300,000 in Cloud credits.

“This hands-on support is designed to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs maintain and grow their businesses, strengthen their community and build a foundation for post-war economic recovery. Applications will open later this year,” the company announced.

In March 2022, the company first announced the fund to support Ukraine-based startups, which has gone on to provide $5 million in equity-free cash awards to 58 recipients.

Startups supported by the Ukraine Support Fund have received $15.8 million in follow-on funding, created 100 per cent revenue growth and significantly increased their employment despite the war and hardships they have faced, the company said.
Startups like Skyworker.ai and Mindly are using AI to drive economic opportunity, Google added.

ALSO READ: Do not dial this code or you'll lose all your money: Scam alert!

Inputs from IANS

