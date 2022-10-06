Redmi Pad launched at an introductory price of Rs 12,999: Specifications, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Pad

Xiaomi India finally launched the new Redmi Pad, the android tablet in the Indian market. At an introductory price of Rs 12,999, the tablet will be available in three variants in the market and will feature an 8000mAh battery. The device is available to purchase from Xiaomi India online store and other partnered retailers across the nation.

Redmi Pad Features

Redmi Pad comes with a 10.6-inch LCD display and the device comes with four Dolby Atmos tuning speakers. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the tablet will be available in three RAM variants- 3GB, 4GB and 6GB. And for storage, the android tablet comes in two variants- 64GB and 128GB.

On the camera front, the Redmi Pad comes with an 8-megapixel camera on the front with a 105° field of view with FocusFrame, which tracks your movement during video calls. The slate is packed with an 8,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging (Type-C) support. The slate runs on the Android 12 operating system, layered with the MIUI 13 over-on-top and comes with 3 years guarantee for software support and further two Android version updates as well.

The Redmi Pad will be available in three colour variants- Graphite Grey, Mint Green and Moonlight Silver.

Pricing as per variants:

3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant at Rs 12,999

4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant at Rs 14,999

6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs 16,999

