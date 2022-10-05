Twitter employees not happy with Musk's takeover, worried about the future

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Twitter

Elon Musk's intention to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share (or $44 billion) again to avoid a messy trial has hit the morale of employees at the Parag Agrawal-led platform. It has been reported that the employees are not feeling great about what is actually coming at them after months of drama on the micro-blogging site.

A report states that Twitter workers' morale is at an all-time low at things point because they have very little idea of what the company will become in the coming times. The report also stated that the employees have been internally protesting against the takeover.

Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter has reportedly sent an internal email to the employees after Musk intended to buy the platform yet again.

"We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. Our intention is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share," as per the email seen by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer.

The email sent by Parag reads: "I will continue to keep you posted on significant updates, but in the meantime, thank you for your patience as we work through this on the legal side."

As usual, the latest twist in the Musk saga landed hardest on Twitter's employees. Many of them were 45 minutes into a three-hour 2023 planning session, I'm told, when news of Musk's latest antics hit the timeline. The meeting adjourned, I guess!

In the company's internal Slack channel, employees were suspicious of Musk's letter.

"I don't understand why Elon would need to propose the deal again. The original one still stands. Just write the check, bro," they said, according to Platformer.

Another employee wrote that they "generally have a low opinion of Musk".

"Now time to exit the theme park and let the new owner raze it to the ground", wrote another.

Twitter has seen more than 700 employees quitting in recent months.

Musk and his legal team have realised that the October 17 trial is going to get dirtier, with embarrassing text messages and internal emails being leaked into the public domain as the case progresses.

There is still a long way to go for Musk to finally close the deal and Twitter had filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery "to hold Musk accountable to his contractual obligations".

A new treasure trove of texts exchanged between Musk and Agrawal was recently leaked into the public domain.

In an early April conversation with the Twitter CEO, Musk admitted he does not want to be a boss.

"Treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO," Agrawal replied.

Agrawal told Musk that he is free to tweet "is Twitter dying?" or anything else about Twitter "but it's my responsibility to tell you that it's not helping me make Twitter better in the current context".

Inputs from IANS

