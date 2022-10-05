Sony PS5 gaming consoles to launch in India soon

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony Playstation 5

Sony has been working to bring the latest PlayStation 5 to the Indian market. As per the reports, the company has been planning to bring its new PlayStation gaming consoles to the Indian market in the coming months.

As per the report of GizmoChina, Sony has recently started shipping the new models which are considered to be more power efficient and lighter than the existing and original launch versions of the PS 5 in India.

The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) has approved the new PS5 CFI-1208A and CFI-1208B models, which most likely means "the new game consoles to make their way to India with an upcoming local restock," according to the report.

The company was yet to make an official comment.

The new PS5 CFI-1200 series comes with an overhaul in the internal design. These changes make the newer PS5 models more power efficient while also helping offer better thermal performance as well.

Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 (PS5) model with Detachable Disc Drive.

It had mentioned that the brand is working on releasing the PS5 with a detachable disc drive that will be connected to the console through a USB Type-C port that is housed at the back.

Sony is also reportedly working on a PS5 model with a detachable disc drive.

Inputs from IANS

