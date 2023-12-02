Redmi 13C 5G: India launch set for December 6 | Expected features, price, and more

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi 13 C

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi, is gearing up to unveil its latest budget-friendly smartphones in India next week. The company has confirmed that the Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi 13C 4G will make their debut on December 6, with an added highlight that the 5G variant will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Debut with Unique Design

In a tweet, Redmi teased the launch of the Redmi 13C 5G. “Brace yourself for the grand #GlobalDebut of the #Redmi13C 5G that stands out with its unique design. Elevate your style with the extraordinary. Launching on 6th December 2023,” the company mentioned in a post on X (Formerly Twitter).

What to Expect?

Expected Pricing and Colors

While the Redmi 13C 4G is already available in select global markets, the Indian version is expected to align with similar specifications. Speculations suggest the 5G model could be priced below Rs 15,000, and the 4G model might be available for less than Rs 10,000 in India.

The Redmi 13C 4G variant for the Indian market will likely come in Stardust Black and Star Shine Green colours. Xiaomi has revealed that this model will sport a 50MP primary rear camera, and there are rumours about a potential chip upgrade for the Indian version.

Specifications and Display

The Redmi 13C 4G global variant features a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It operates on MIUI software based on Android 13.

Moving to the 5G variant, the Redmi 13C 5G is poised to introduce Redmi's C-series to the 5G segment. Expect a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits.

Earlier this year, the Redmi 12C was launched with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, offering two storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

ALSO READ | What is WhatsApp's username search feature and how it will work? Deets inside

ALSO READ | Apple unveils special red watch for World AIDS Day: Here's all you need to know

Latest Technology News