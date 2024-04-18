Redmi 13 5G could debut in India as Poco M7 Pro 5G: Everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi smartphone (representational image)

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone. The purported Redmi 13 5G is yet to be confirmed by the company, however, a report has confirmed its model numbers, chipset, and availability. As per the report, the Redmi 13 5G is said to have “N19” as its internal model number. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and is expected to be available for sale in India and China only. It could come in India with the Poco M7 Pro 5G moniker.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Redmi 13 5G has the codename "breeze“. In addition to this, model numbers 2406ERN9CI, 2406ERN9CC, and 24066PC95I are also associated with the Redmi 13 5G. The smartphone might not be released globally. The report suggests that model number 2406ERN9CI is the Indian version of the phone, while model number 2406ERN9CC is the Chinese version. The "PC" in the model number is believed to be an abbreviation for the Poco branding.

According to reports, in India, the Redmi 13 5G is expected to be released under the name Poco M7 Pro 5G. The previous model, Redmi 12 5G, was launched in various global markets last year, including Japan. The upcoming phone is most likely to be introduced first in the Chinese market. The company is said to be developing HyperOS software for the device.

The Redmi 13 5G is rumoured to have similar specifications to the Redmi 12 5G. The latter was launched in August last year with an initial price of Rs. 10,999. The upcoming model is expected to be a more affordable option.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will unveil new earphones and a new pad in India soon. The upcoming Redmi Buds 5A and Redmi Pad SE will be unveiled during the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event next week. The company has also confirmed the launch of a robot vacuum cleaner and a hairdryer at the event but it is yet to reveal any details for them.

