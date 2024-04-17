Redmi Buds 5A, Redmi Pad SE to launch in India next week: Everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Buds 5A

Xiaomi is all set to unveil new earphones and a new pad in India. The upcoming Redmi Buds 5A and Redmi Pad SE will be unveiled during the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event next week. The company has also confirmed the launch of a robot vacuum cleaner and a hairdryer at the event but it is yet to reveal any details for them. Xiaomi has also created a microsite for Redmi Buds 5A, which reveals more details about the product. Here are all the details you need to know.

Redmi Buds 5A, Redmi Pad SE India launch

The Redmi Buds 5A and Redmi Pad SE will be unveiled in India on April 23 during the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event. The Redmi Buds 5A will be available in black and white colours, as per the information available on the microsite.

Redmi Buds 5A specifications

As per the information available on the microsite, the Redmi Buds 5A will feature an in-ear design with stem. They will come with support for the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and Google Fast Pair. The earphones will have a design similar to Redmi Buds 5 and will feature 12mm dynamic drivers.

The Redmi Buds 5A is anticipated to be a cheaper variant of the Redmi Buds 5. The latter was introduced in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. These wireless earphones are available in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colour options.

The Redmi Buds 5 earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. They feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz and can provide ANC of up to 46dB.

ALSO READ: Paytm clarifies licensing status amid speculation, emphasizes government's support for Fintech