Xiaomi 14 Ultra now available for purchase in India: Check price, availability, offers

Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphone Xiaomi 14 Ultra in India. Within a month after its launch, the smartphone is available for sale in the country. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with wired and wireless fast charging support, a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Here are all the details you need to know.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra India price and availability

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available in two colours: Black and White. It is priced at Rs 99,999 and is available for purchase via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website, and selected retailers.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 5,000 instant discount with ICICI and HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. In addition to this, they can also avail Rs 5000 extra discount with MI exchange on selected devices.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs Android 14-based HyperOS.

The smartphone features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with 3,200 x 1,440 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000nits of peak brightness level, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

On the camera front, it gets a quad rear camera unit, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT900 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and two 50MP Sony IMX858 sensors, with 3.2x optical zoom and 5x optical zoom, respectively. It also has a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support. It is IP68 rated for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and USB Type-C connectivity.

