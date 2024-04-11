Moto to launch Moto G64 5G smartphone next week: Everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA (X) Moto G64 5G

Motorola is all set to unveil a new smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone will be Moto G64 5G, the company announced via its social media handle. The announcement also includes the launch date of the smartphone, its design, and colour options. Motorola has also revealed its processor, battery, and camera as well as RAM and storage configurations.

The upcoming smartphone will succeed Moto G54 5G, which was launched in India in September 2023. The Moto G54 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Motorola G64 5G India launch date

The Moto G64 5G smartphone will launch in India on April 16 at 12PM IST, the company announced via an X post. It has also created a microsite for the smartphone on Flipkart, which confirms the availability of the smartphone on the platform after its launch. In addition to this, the smartphone will also be available on Motorola India's website, and select retail stores across the country. The Moto G64 5G will be available in three colour options - blue, green, and purple.

Motorola G64 5G specifications

The Moto G64 smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity7025 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will be available in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It will run Android 14-based MyUX.

The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the camera front, it will have a dual rear camera set up with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will get a 16MP sensor housed inside a centered punch-hole slot.

The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It is also IP52-rated for dust and splash resistance.

ALSO READ: You will no longer require subscription to use Google Photos' Magic Eraser, more: Check eligibility