Realme 10 series to launch in November - Everything you need to know

Realme has officially confirmed to launch its next-generation Realme 10 series by November 2022. The new smartphone is expected to launch in China first and will be followed to the global markets (including India) after a couple of weeks. The latest 10 series from the company has been rumoured for a while and we can expect the upcoming line-up to come with a regular model which could be named as ‘Realme 10’ and ‘10 Pro’. Some leaks have further stated that the regular models will be accompanied by a higher variant of the 10 series- which could be named the Realme 10 Pro+. Although the company is yet to confirm the exact date for the launch, we are expecting it to happen, sometime in the first. ALSO READ: realme announces to democratise 5G in India at India Mobile Congress

The news surfaced when Madhav Sheth, the Realme India chief shared a Tweet teasing the new Realme 10 series. The tweet showcased an image of a chipset without branding- but what sources state- it looks like an octa-core chipset and a flat-edge design. Madhav mentioned in the tweet: “ We've got something exciting that you asked for, coming very soon. Can you guess the big reveal? Hint: Three major leap-forward technologies #realme10Series”

It has been reported that the company might limit itself to regular models, and the Realme 10 Pro+ (or Pro) might feature a curved display- as we assume from the teaser posted on Twitter by the senior company executive.

The upcoming new Realme phone which is expected to be called as the Realme 10 Pro+ was recently spotted at China's TENAA certification site, where the features, key specs and design were revealed.

Rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, the 10 series of Realme will be made available in two variants- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset will be backed by a 4,890mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Alike Realme 9 Pro+ which was launched last year, the upcoming Realme 10 series (a higher variant likely to be called Realme+ 10 Pro) is expected to feature an OIS-enabled main rear camera for better and in-depth image quality.

The Realme 10, which is expected to be the base model is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Helio G92 and will be backed by a 33W fast charging. Also, sources have stated that the base model might feature a 120Hz LCD display, instead of an AMOLED display in the base model.

On the pricing front, we do not have any specific details yet, but we expect the devices to be under the mid-budget with a starting range of Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000.

