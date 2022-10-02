realme announces to democratise 5G in India at India Mobile Congress

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme

realme- claimed to be the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India has reaffirmed its commitment to building a powerful 5G ecosystem in the nation. During the launch of 5G at the Indian Mobile Congress (which is taking place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi), realme announced its partnership with Indian telcos including Airtel, Jio, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Vi in its commitment to democratize 5G in India.



Commenting on the occasion, Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme has always been committed to providing the latest technologies to its users and 5G is one of the recent most exciting developments in our industry.”

Madhav further added, “As the first brand to launch a 5G-enabled phone, we believe that 5G has the potential to bring together the entire ecosystem, which is why realme has dedicated 90% of its research and development efforts to 5G technologies and devices. With 5G being officially available now, we are looking forward to exploring the numerous opportunities it provides to us and will be directing our efforts into making this technology even more accessible to users. We have partnered with the leading telcos in India and have curated a host of bundle offers for our users. 85% of our devices already support SA and 100% of our devices will have full SA support by October We are also rolling out OTA updates for our devices to ensure that all our users can make the most of 5G.”

The company further stated that 5G devices garnered 45% of realme’s overall sales and the brand itself sold around 1 million 5G enabled smart devices in the last week of September 2022.

Having been a tech democratizer, realme launched India’s first 5G-enabled smartphone in India back in 2020 and since then, the company has added 23 5G smartphones to its portfolio. The brand has seen a major uptake in its 5G smartphones in the online and offline segment and currently has over 5 million users in India equipped with 5G devices. realme also extended this technology to its AIoT portfolio with the realme PAD X, the only 5G tablet in its segment. As the next step, realme aims to launch 100% 5G smartphones in its Number series in 2023, and aims to achieve 100 million users who are 5G enabled globally by 2024.



