Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Ransomware is highest cyber threat in India: Report

Ransomware is highest cyber threat in India: Report

A new report surfaced which showcased that human error remains the leading cause of data breaches, with around 34 per cent of enterprises pinpointing this as the root cause for cyber attacks and ransomware.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 13:36 IST
Ransomware, cyber threat
Image Source : FILE Ransomware is highest cyber threat in India: Report

India is reportedly among the top three most targeted countries by cybercriminals who are using AI to create new threats and have been increasing the speed in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. They are pushing ransomware by attempting Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) fatigue attacks for users across the country. These ransomware and malware have emerged as the topmost cyber threat of 2024, with 42 per cent of IT and security professionals identifying them as the fastest-growing type of threat.

As per the IT company Thales, cloud assets, including SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) applications, cloud-based storage, and cloud infrastructure management, remain the primary targets for such attacks, a new report suggested.

Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Director, at Thales in India, said, "With data privacy regulations continually changing in India and across the world, enterprises need to have good visibility across their organisation to stand any chance of staying compliant."

The report surveyed nearly 3,000 IT and security professionals in 18 countries across 37 industries.

According to the report, 11 per cent of respondents accepted that they fell victim to a ransomware attack in the last year in India, with 10 per cent paying the ransom.

Despite ransomware being ranked as the top growing threat in the country only 20 per cent of respondents have a formal ransomware plan in place.

Moreover, the report showed that for a second year running, human error remains the leading cause of data breaches, with 34 per cent of enterprises pinpointing this as the root cause.

Related Stories
3 malware which has been stealing data from the smartphone

3 malware which has been stealing data from the smartphone

Indian Government alerts citizens to malware threat on Android via social media

Indian Government alerts citizens to malware threat on Android via social media

Threat alert: This malware Android app steals data, records calls, and accesses camera

Threat alert: This malware Android app steals data, records calls, and accesses camera

Malware alert: Beware of these signs your Android device is showing | Tips to be safe

Malware alert: Beware of these signs your Android device is showing | Tips to be safe

Android users, Alert! If you installed these apps, remove 'Xamalicious' now | Key things to know

Android users, Alert! If you installed these apps, remove 'Xamalicious' now | Key things to know

Cyber attack cases in India rise 15 per cent in 2023: Report

Cyber attack cases in India rise 15 per cent in 2023: Report

"If there is one key takeaway from this year’s study, it is that compliance is vital. Respondents that had a good hold over their compliance processes and passed all their audits were also less likely to suffer a breach," said Saraf.

In addition, the report mentioned that 93 per cent of IT professionals globally believe security threats are increasing in volume or severity, a significant rise from 47 per cent last year.

ALSO READ: IIT Madras launches NeoStand wheelchair with motorized standing mechanism: Details

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement