IIT Madras launches NeoStand wheelchair with motorized standing mechanism: Details

IIT Madras launches NeoStand wheelchair with motorized standing mechanism

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has reportedly developed ‘NeoStand’- India’s most customizable Electric Standing Wheelchair. The wheelchair has been developed for the benefit of patients which could be used in multiple ways. The new ‘NeoStand’ wheelchair was unleashed by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and other eminent dignitaries, who are generous supporters of this project, faculty, researchers and users of these rehabilitative devices.

About NeoStand

NeoStand is a compact standing wheelchair which comes with easy-to-use navigation with the help of a motorized standing mechanism. With a single touch of a button, the wheelchair users will be able to use the machine effortlessly from sitting to standing transition easily. This will give the patient to have flexibility and comfort- just like walking, claims the IIT Madras.

NeoStand redefines the wheelchair experience with its user-centric design. It gives freedom to the user for sitting or standing for prolonged hours and they could stand comfortably. This will help in reducing the risk of secondary health complications and its compactness has ensured easy mobility via tight spaces and enhanced accessibility.

Standing is essential for better blood circulation, and digestion, preventing health issues like pressure sores and crucial for daily activities. Currently, users are often dependent on external help and some need to use orthoses. For persons with severe disabilities who have compromised upper body strength, this is a significant challenge, and a manual standing wheelchair is inadequate.

The team at IIT Madras set out to tackle this challenge faced by wheelchair users - the necessity and difficulty of standing. The team was committed to providing users with yet another device aimed at enhancing their independence and health.

About the project

The project of this electronic wheelchair was first led by Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras. Prof. Srinivasan led the development of ‘Arise’ which is India’s first manual standing wheelchair, and NeoBolt, the first motorized add-on for wheelchairs. These devices are commercialized and they could be taken to the market through NeoMotion, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up.

Addressing the launch event at the campus (on 20 March 2024), Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, of IIT Madras, said, “These are very important translational research works guided by the faculty of IIT Madras that have great social impact.”

Inputs from IANS and PIB