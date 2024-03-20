Honor Magic 6 to launch in India with new camera design and upgraded features: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor Magic 6 pro

Honor, a leading global smart devices provider has recently unleashed Honor 90 and Honor X9b. Now the Chinese smart device brand is set to launch another flagship handset in the Indian market. Madhav Seth, CEO of HTech has teased the device via a post made on their official X handle (formerly known as Twitter). This new Honor smartphone has been launched in China already, and along with Honor Magic 6, its Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will also be unleashed in the Indian market. This handset is said to have a uniquely designed camera setup too.

On X post, Madhav asked Honor fans about the edition that they would want to see in the Indian market. He further asked the users to choose between Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition and Honor Magic 6 RSR. Both these handsets by Honor have been introduced in China for CNY 6,999 (which is around Rs 81,837) and CNY 9,999 (which is around Rs 1,15,320) respectively.

It has been said that the upcoming device will have a different and upgraded camera design of these two smartphones from the company. The Ultimate Edition of the handset will have a square camera style, while its RSR Edition will have a hexagonal camera design.

Both these devices will come with vegan leather back panels and will have vertical grip lines too.

Honor Magic 6: Expected features

This flagship smartphone from Honor will feature a 6.8-inch Full HD Plus LTPO OLED display

The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

On the storage front, the device will come with up to 1TB of internal storage support

It will have a 16GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the device will feature a 180MP OIS periscope telephoto camera, 50MP wide-angle camera, and 50MP ultra-wide camera. It also has a 50MP wide-angle camera with a 3D depth sensor for selfies, in the front.

The smartphone will be backed by a 5,600mAh battery, which will further be accompanied by an 80W wired and 66W wireless fast charging feature.

