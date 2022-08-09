Raksha Bandhan gifting ideas: 5 smartwatches between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Raksha Bandhan Gifting

This Raksha Bandhan, you can certainly go beyond chocolates and clothes, rather, gift your sibling a timepiece which could keep them updated with the time and help them to keep up with their health vitals.

So without any further delay, here we come with the 5 best smartwatches to gift to your sibling during this Raksha Bandhan festival, which stands under the budget of Rs 3000.

Gizmore GIZFIT Ultra

A smartwatch dedicated to game lovers is priced at Rs 1799 and is available on Flipkart. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch HD curve display with great sunlight visibility. GIZFIT Ultra packs in a host of health and fitness features, and over 60 sports modes. The features are designed to keep the mind and body fit. GIZFIT Ultra is AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch and is compatible with both Alexa and Apple Siri. It has an IP 68 waterproof certification, making it the perfect companion for the current monsoon season and certainly an ideal rakhi gift for your sibling.

Helix Metalfit 3.0

Smartwatch from Timex Group is priced at Rs 2,995 and is available exclusively on the official website of helix-watches. The new Helix Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch range comes with features like SpO2 tracking, Activity Tracking, Metal Case, Sports Mode, Music Control, Camera Control, HRM, and BP Tracker, with a 1.69-inch display, 100+ watch faces, and 7 days of battery standby life along with more features. Certainly, another made-in-India smartwatch to look forward to gifting.

Inbase Urban Fit S

Inbase has recently launched a new smartwatch Urban Fit S which has been priced at Rs 4,999 and is available exclusively on Flipkart. The smartwatch very much looks alike Apple Watch and features a 1.78-inches AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, and more than 100+ watch faces. The Fit S also has a lot more to offer, which includes Find my Device, Camera and Music Controls, DIY Watch Face, a Calculator, a Flashlight, and Weather Forecasts. The Urban Fit S is also a perfect health and fitness companion; it comes with a Premium Urban Health Suit loaded with multiple health functions. It helps monitor your Heart Rate, Sleep Monitoring, Blood Pressure, and Blood Oxygen continuously throughout the day, and by night 24x7. Women can also track their menstrual cycles with the Physiological Cycle Reminder App.



Noise XFit-2 Smartwatch

Noise XFit-2 is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available at Flipkart and on the official website of Noise. The smartwatch has been launched recently in collaboration with Hritik Roshan’s HRX brand. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display and comes with around 60 sports modes and a full suite of health features. Let your sibling track their health and get daily updates to stay on the right track to fitness with the NoiseFit app.

BoAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in:

The boAt has launched a new Xtend Smartwatch and Alexa Built-in which has been priced at Rs 2098 and can be bought from amazon and from the official website of the company. The smartwatch indeed is an ideal gifting idea for siblings who can take care of their healthy and fit lifestyle. The smartwatch features with stress monitor and comes with a sleep monitor as well. Also, the smartwatch comes with HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) to indicate stress levels and track all stages of sleep every night keeping a tab on your sleep health, and 7-days of battery life.



