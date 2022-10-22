Rajasthan: Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani launches 5G services at Shrinathji temple

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Akash Ambani launches 5G services in Rajasthan

5G services in Rajasthan: Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani launched the fifth generation or 5G services in Rajasthan on Saturday. He launched it from the renowned Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara city of Rajsamand district. Earlier today, October 22, Ambani reached Udaipur by a special plane and from there he travelled to Nathdwara.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) also announced that it is introducing JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services in high-traffic areas to enable 5G for everyone. The services will be provided in areas like educational institutions, railway stations, bus stops, religious places, commercial hubs, etc.

"Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer," Jio chairman Ambani said in a statement.

He further stated that 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in the largest cities. He also vowed to make it available to to every citizen, every home, and every business across the country.

“Service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religious traditions," Ambani added.

It should be noted that Ambanis place a great deal of faith in Shrinathji, the family's deity, from whose temple Reliance Jio's 4G services were first launched.

"The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens," the company official told to media.

Earlier in September this year, business tycoon and the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani visited Shrinathji temple and took blessings from Vishal Baba, the temple's mahant (chief priest).

"We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba after the launch on Saturday.

PM Modi launched 5G services on October 1

Earlier on October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services from Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. As per reports, the services are slated to progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

The 5G service, which can handle ultra-high-speed internet, is anticipated to unleash new economic prospects and societal advantages, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

Industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises founder-chairman were also present along with Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the launching ceremony.

It is worth mentioning here that 5G technology is the latest and the fastest internet technology, which claims to provide high data rate, seamless coverage, highly reliable communications and low latency during internet usage. In addition, it is also expected to further increase energy efficiency, network efficiency and spectrum efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies)

