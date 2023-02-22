Portronics Mport 13C with 13-in-1 USB-C laptop docking station launched: Price, availability and specs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Portronics launches Mport 13C with 13-in-1 USB-C ports

Many brands have been eliminating most of the communicating ports (USB/Ethernet/HDMI) to reduce the overall size, thickness, and weight of a laptop to make it highly portable and lightweight. To those who prefer to multitask, with a standard USB-C/Thunderbolt port or two owned devices, for them Portronics has launched Mport 13C — a 13-in-1 USB-C docking station for laptops and MacBooks. The device is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 (MRP Rs 7,999) and will come with a year’s warranty. The product is available for purchase on the official website of Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.

About Mport 13C

The Mport 13C has 13 ports that allow for simultaneous communication using a single USB-C or Thunderbolt Port on your laptop. The dock is highly versatile and supports multiple USB ports including USB-C and PD, dual display ports, flash card slots and an RJ45 Ethernet port. Two USB-C ports and four USB 3.0 ports are available for all high-speed data transfers. Connect older devices such as keyboards or mice, or plug in the latest high-speed external storage drives and you won’t miss anything.

For a stable internet connection, there’s also a high-speed 100mbps Ethernet port that will hook you up to your office or hotel room within seconds. If you need to switch from your laptop screen to your projector or need to use a multiple monitor setup for your desk, plug in your monitor to either the VGA or HDMI port and you are good to go. Stream audio to your desktop speakers with a 3.5mm audio jack, transfer media files using the SD/TF Card slots, and a lot more. And best of all, you can also charge your laptop while the dock is connected to Thunderbolt 3 / PD Pass-through port that can support up to 87W chargers.

The Portronics Mport 13C is claimed to be an extremely versatile and robust multi-port accessory for laptops and MacBooks. It is built using a strong anti-scratch aluminium-magnesium alloy body and designed with a shape that also doubles as a laptop stand that not only allows for convenient working by placing your laptop at an angle, but also helps cool your laptop with efficient air intake from the bottom. The docking station also sports rubber feet for better grip on your desktop.

