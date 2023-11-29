New variant of Poco M6 Pro 5G now available in India: Check out price and specs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Poco M6 Pro 5G

Poco has launched a new variant of its affordable M6 Pro 5G smartphone which now offers a larger 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option. Priced at Rs 14,999, the latest variant comes with a special Rs 2,000 discount during the launch period and is available on Flipkart.

The existing versions, initially released at Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, are still on offer. The smartphone comes in Power Black and Forest Green colors.

Poco M6 Pro 5G Features

The Poco M6 Pro 5G packs a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a 91% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 550 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone features practical elements like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and bottom-firing speakers.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset on a 4nm process, the M6 Pro 5G boasts a 2x 2.2 GHz A78 and 6x 2GHz A55 Kryo CPU cores, along with an Adreno 613 GPU. Running Android 13 with MIUI 14 out-of-the-box, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, an 8MP front camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout. This new variant provides users with an expanded storage option and maintains the M6 Pro 5G's notable features at a competitive price point.

