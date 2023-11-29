13,000 nude photos in gallery! Bengaluru woman gets shock of her life after opening partner's phone

Follow us on Image Source : (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Digital fraud

Amid growing concern over deepfakes and content that spreads obscenity or misinformation, a 22-year-old Bengaluru woman, working at a BPO firm recently found that her colleague turned boyfriend possessed 13,000 nude photos of various women, including herself and some other coworkers.

The woman met Adithya Santosh, at the BPO five months ago when he joined the company. Their relationship took an ugly turn when she browsed his phone and found a large collection of compromising images of girls on his phone, the Times of India reported.

Santosh has reportedly been employed with the company for the last five months, serving as a customer service agent. The company made it clear that he did not utilize any company devices to manipulate or alter the photographs. Meanwhile, the police have begun the probe and arrested Santosh from his office.

“We need some more time to find out the reason why he was keeping so many photos. A few of them are morphed and a few are real. We are also verifying if he had blackmailed any woman using them. His chat history and phone calls are also under verification,” an officer probing the case stated.

The company, on the other hand, maintained that Santosh's intention is yet to be ascertained. “It could have impacted several other women. Though he hadn’t done any harm to other women in the office, his intention was not known to anyone. If the photos were leaked it would have put them under trauma. We wanted to tell police that it is a potential issue,” a spokesperson of the company told TOI.

Latest Technology News