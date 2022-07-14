Philips launches the new HL7703 Mixer Grinder at Rs 9,595

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Philips HL7703 Mixer Grinder

Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd, a leading player in small appliances in India has launched the HL7703 Mixer Grinder which has been priced at Rs 9,595 and will be made available in the retail outlets, as well as on the official website of Philips Domestic Appliances (e-store).

The company has claimed that the technology used in the new mixer grinder is promising and the machine is capable to grind anything in 90 seconds, claims Philips. The mixer grinder has a compact design and uses a 1000W motor to deliver best-in-class performance.

The HL7703 Mixer Grinder from Philips further supports strong suction feet for better hold. It comes with three stainless steel jars and one unbreakable polycarbonate jar with a fruit filter. Its high precision blade design results in fine grinding of masalas, the easy blending of the smoothies, shakes and can also extract coconut or almond milk.

The most commonly used machine in every household is a mixer grinder- the company has stated further that the mixer grinder is perfect to make smoothies or blend dried herbs easily, aiming and promising to make consumer’s life simpler and more convenient.

Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances, India Subcontinent, said, “Indian food preparation is indispensable without a mixer grinder, and a powerful one is a must-have for today’s kitchens. At Philips Domestic Appliances, we understand that consumers are looking for quicker and efficient solutions to meet their day-to-day needs, and the new Philips HL7703 mixer grinder, equipped with a heavy-duty 1000W motor guarantees faster grinding and finer blending in just 90 seconds. With this launch, we aim to expand and further strengthen our Mixer Grinder portfolio and provide differentiated offerings to our consumers.”