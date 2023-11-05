Paytm Diwali offer: Travel discounts, free cancellations, a 100% refund policy on train and bus ticket

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Paytm Diwali offers Travel discounts, free cancellations, a 100% refund policy on train and bus ticket

Paytm Diwali offer: Paytm, a one-stop solution for all your travel needs is offering special discounts for those who are planning to travel on this festive season. The online platform offers affordable travel deals on online bookings of trains or buses. Here are a number of deals and offers for a trip experience which could be arranged in minutes.

Bus ticket offers

People booking a bus ticket through Paytm will get up to Rs 500 off.

Live bus tracking services

the platform will be offering a live bus tracking service with real-time location tracking. So, those who have booked a bus will be able to share the live status with their contacts.

Free train ticket cancellation and instant refund

Paytm is letting the user cancel their bookings without any cancellation charges. This could happen only when you are cancelling the ticket within six hours before the chart has been prepared. Also, the user will get an instant full refund. The new feature is valid for all kinds of train ticket bookings which also includes Tatkal tickets.

No charges on Train ticket bookings: Paytm allows the user to book train tickets via UPI and will not charge any additional expenses.

Live Train running status

user can check on the live running status and PNR status of the train via the Paytm app.

Paytm-IRCTC Partnership

Paytm has been the authorized partner of the IRCTC- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Together, both are providing a number of benefits for booking tickets through Paytm. Now the platform has been witnessing how people are booking tickets for travelling to their homes this Diwali, and hence, to provide a seamless experience, Paytm will be enabling free cancellation, along with 100% refunds on the ticket booking, without any delay. Also, users will get travel insurance, easy and quick booking, cashbacks and 24 by 7 customer assistance as well.

