Thursday, November 02, 2023
     
Elon Musk offers 1 billion dollars to Mark Zuckerberg for changing the name of Facebook

Elon Musk has been in the news since he took over Twitter now known as X because of his sarcastic posts on social media. Recently, he again took a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg and advised the CEO of Meta to change the name of Facebook. He said he had many ideas for the new website.

Elon Musk, who is known as a business magnate and investor is once again talking about Facebook. He has recently stated that he will pay a billion dollars to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he changes the name of the platform. The billionaire owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X stated this in response to the post by a parody news site named BabylonBee, which quoted Musk offering 1 billion USD to Zuckerberg to change the social media platform’s name.

Musk further noted to the post with the agreement to the name suggested on the parody news site by writing- “It would be a much better name!"

What is the problem here?

It is a must to mention that Musk often posts things and statements which are seldom controversial on social media and over a period of time. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been in discussion and trolling for a while now. Now, Musk has advised Zuckerberg to change the name of Facebook for which Tesla's owner will give him a big sum of money to Meta's head. 

As per the report of The BabylonBee, Elon Musk has advised Mark to change the name of Facebook to 'Faceboob'. 

Musk to pay 1 billion USD to Facebook’s founder

Elon Musk said that if Mark changes the name of Facebook to 'Faceboob', then he will give him 1 billion US dollars in return. He suggested Meta’s founder think over it as he would make many people very happy with his move to change the name. 

Musk also stated that he has many ideas for the new site (rebranded Facebook, he signalled). 

It is worth mentioning that before Facebook, Elon Musk also advised Wikipedia to change its name to Dickipedia, for which he would give 1 billion dollars. 

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers great discounts and offers on premium smartphones

 

