Pakistan Internet Outrage: No Internet services in major parts of the country- Here is the reason

Pakistan has been facing massive Internet connectivity issues today, with a drop of around 60% in internet connections at various parts of the country. Although the services are fully restored in the central and northern parts of Pakistan, but still lot of areas are still out of network. It was reported the issue was fixed at the major part of the country after an hours-long outage, caused due to heavy rains and floods.



Nationwide Internet Outages in Pakistan witnessed the loss of connectivity in various parts of the nation which created a lot of stress for the people. Major Pakistani telecom operators have blamed the capital and other major urban centres of the country for the flood as it was their responsibility and they were supposed to take care of it.



This massive internet blackout was reported in Islamabad and Lahore, where the services for fixed-line broadband and cellular network was out of the connection.

Also, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL), which is the main internet bandwidth provider in central and northern Pakistan also tweeted about the internet issues in the early hours blaming heavy rains and floods to be the reason for the internet cut down. The PTCL further stated that their team has been working on the same to get the concern fixed.

Also, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also confirmed in the morning itself that the issues were reported in data networks between “South and North" region which led to internet connectivity issues in the major part of the country.

As per the PTA, around 119 million broadband subscribers in Pakistan and 116 million users of 3G and 4G services had been n the situation.

Furthermore, the internet users in Karachi have also filed a complaint about connectivity issues on social media. Internet service providers have also replied by saying that they have received an update from one of the upstream providers "regarding an outage on long haul due to flooding caused by server weather conditions".

The authority stated that the investigation is being done and the PTA would monitor the situation and share further updates accordingly via Twitter.

